Is Dropbox Sharing Your Data With OpenAI? Here's How To Keep It Safe

User data from Dropbox Inc DBX might be inadvertently being shared with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, which could make many people uncomfortable.

What Happened: Dropbox uses OpenAI’s technology for its chatbot services. For this, it needs to send user data to OpenAI, which responds to their inquiries.

The platform’s users have the “third-party AI” option enabled by default, implying that manual intervention is required to stop file sharing with OpenAI, reported CNBC.

The data stays on OpenAI’s servers for a month.

The disclosure has stirred up public apprehensions over user privacy, given the rising adoption of consumer-facing AI models. The data sharing is limited to users who opt for Dropbox’s AI features. However, files shared with other AI users could also land on OpenAI servers, even after opting out, the report noted.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston took to X (formerly Twitter) and addressed the matter, saying that data sharing occurs only when users actively use AI features.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, when OpenAI introduced its corporate-focused ChatGPT Enterprise, promising enhanced data encryption and user privacy, it was reported that despite the high adoption rate of the AI-powered platform among Fortune 500 companies, data security concerns have deterred some businesses.

Last month, it was reported that Microsoft Corporation MSFT temporarily restricted its employees’ access to ChatGPT because of alleged data security issues.

These incidents highlight the potential risks associated with AI services and the importance of user data privacy. Dropbox’s case reiterates the need for clear and user-friendly privacy settings, especially when third-party AI services are involved.

