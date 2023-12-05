Mike Johnson 'Throwing Red Meat' To Marjorie Taylor Greene By Pushing Biden Impeachment Inquiry: White House

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The White House criticized Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) recent call for an impeachment inquiry vote into President Joe Biden.

What Happened: The administration, in a recent statement, said Johnson is pandering to far-right members of the House Republican caucus, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), reported The Hill.

The White House referenced a Washington Post report from last month. In it, Johnson conceded that there was currently insufficient evidence to initiate formal impeachment proceedings. However, in a recent “Fox & Friends Weekend” interview, the Speaker declared an impeachment vote “a necessary step.”

White House spokesperson for oversight, Ian Sams, criticized Johnson’s decision, stating, “Speaker Johnson is throwing red meat to Marjorie Taylor Greene and the far right flank of the House GOP by pushing a full House vote on this illegitimate impeachment stunt.”

“He admitted there is no evidence to justify it three weeks ago, but he's doing it anyway — further proof that this whole exercise is an extreme political stunt, rather than a legitimate pursuit of the truth."

Sams continued his critique, saying that the “baseless smear campaign” only serves to appease extreme members and misuses time, detracting from real issues that American families care about.

Why It Matters: House Republicans have been contemplating whether to solidify their impeachment inquiry with a formal vote. This process was initiated without a House vote by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a move the White House has vehemently opposed, arguing it lacks constitutional legitimacy.

Throughout the impeachment investigations, led by Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), House Republicans have alleged that Biden and his family accepted money from foreign interests in suspicious business deals. However, no evidence presented so far implicates the president.

