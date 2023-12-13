What's Going On With Dogecoin?

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading higher by 4.5% to $0.0958 Wednesday afternoon. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher amid overall market strength after the Fed left rates unchanged, with most Fed officials seeing rate cuts in 2024-2026.

Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin are sometimes seen as a hedge against traditional financial systems. If investors interpret the Fed's future rate decisions as a sign of economic uncertainty or inflation concerns, they might turn to cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, as a way to diversify their portfolios and hedge against such risks.

What Happened With The Fed?

The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, pausing hikes seen since March 2022. Despite acknowledging a recent decrease in inflation, their goal remains to further reduce it toward the 2% target.

They emphasized reliance on upcoming data to steer their future policy decisions...Read More

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Made In A Year