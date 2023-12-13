Google Maps' Latest Update Targets Better Privacy - Will It Help In Recovering iPhone Traffic?

Loading... Loading...

With new updates, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Maps will enhance user control over personal location data.

The Timeline feature in Maps, which helps users recall visited places, relies on Location History, a setting that's off by default.

Users who have activated Location History will soon have their Timeline saved directly on their device, offering increased data control. Users can delete this data partially or entirely or turn off the setting.

Apple Inc's AAPL switch to its mapping service has led to a notable decline in Google Maps usage on iPhones. Google Maps has regained only 40% of its previous mobile traffic from iPhone users, TechCrunch writes.

Also Read: Watch Out, Alphabet - Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Join Forces to Create Open Maps Data Alternative to Google and Apple

Users can opt to back up their data to the cloud for added security, particularly when switching phones or facing the risk of loss.

Google asserts this backup data is encrypted end-to-end, making it unreadable even to Google.

Initially, when Location History is activated, the auto-delete control is set to three months, automatically deleting data older than this. Users can modify this duration or turn off auto-delete commands.

Google will progressively introduce these updates across Android and iOS over the next year. Users will receive notifications when the update reaches their account.

Loading... Loading...

Additionally, Google Maps will allow users to view and delete place-related activities, like searches or directions to specific locations, directly from the app.

This feature, rolling out soon on both platforms, enhances privacy, especially for sensitive activities like planning surprise events.

A new update also brings critical location controls to the Maps' blue dot, showing the user's current location. Tapping the dot will display the status of Location History, Timeline settings, and device location access. This feature will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Google assured that it never sold location data to advertisers. These enhancements aim to reduce concerns about data privacy, allowing users to focus more on exploring and navigating with Google Maps.

Also Read: Algorithm vs. Data: Google's Antitrust Trial Defines the Battle for Online Dominance

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.43% at $134.22 on the last check Wednesday.