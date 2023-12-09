Can Grok Access Draft Posts Of Other Users On X? Fact-Checking A Viral Post

Loading... Loading...

A new viral post on Elon Musk-owned X has sparked concerns that his AI chatbot Grok can access the draft posts of other users.

What Happened: At a time when Musk's X is rolling out access to Grok to the public, a new post has caused users to worry about data on their own accounts.

The viral post shows an analysis of another user @nic__carter's draft posts on X. The screenshot of Grok's analysis lists a series of purported drafts.

However, this viral post is satirical and Grok cannot access the drafts of any user – not even the account holder's own draft posts.

The post above has also been fact-checked by Community Notes. Even if users ask Grok to check a specific user's draft posts, the AI chatbot will only come back with results using the public posts of the specified user.

Grok can only access public posts of users on X – and it has been used in the past by some to mock Musk, too.

If you are worried that someone with access to Grok can invade your privacy and check your draft posts on X, you can stop worrying now.

Grok Access Rolling Out Now: Grok access is currently being rolled out to X Premium+ subscribers, a few weeks after testing with a limited set of users throughout November.

Eligible subscribers can start using Grok on the web, iOS, and Android apps. The rollout has started for subscribers in the US in a phased manner.

