Elon Musk Stirs Pot: Engages in Controversial Conversations with Far-Right Figures Following Alex Jones' Account Reinstatement

Elon Musk logged on to a chat with several far-right conspiracy theorists like Andrew Tate, Jack Posobiec along with Alex Jones. This was after the Tesla Inc. co-founder decided to reinstate Jones' account five years after he was banned from the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: Musk went on a Twitter ‘Spaces' live chat with far-right conspiracy theorists, and 7.5 million users tuned in to it, according to data on X.

Shortly after his reinstatement, Jones, known for Pizzagate conspiracy theories and his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting, joined Musk and other far-right figures on a Twitter “Spaces” livestream.

In a significant shift from his earlier stance, Musk decided to unban Jones, a move that contradicts his previous reluctance due to Jones’s infamous Sandy Hook conspiracy theories.

During the livestream, Jones defended his controversial statements, asserting he was merely providing commentary and questioning the shooting incident.

Interestingly, Musk conducted a poll on X, where a whopping 70% of the participants voted in favor of lifting Jones’s ban, leading to the revocation of the five-year prohibition.

Jones had been previously barred from Twitter in 2018 after he harassed a CNN reporter and posted the video on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to overturn Jones’s ban came after an informal poll on X.

Approximately 70% of nearly 2 million respondents voted to reinstate Jones.

Following the poll results, Musk reinstated Jones’s account on X, announcing "The people have spoken and so it shall be."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.