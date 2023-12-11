'Florida's Joker' Alleges Rockstar Games Used His Image In GTA 6

Loading... Loading...

Lawrence Sullivan, a Florida man known for his Joker-themed face tattoos, has accused Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s TTWO Rockstar Games, the creator of the colossal Grand Theft Auto franchise, of using his likeness in the trailer for the much-anticipated game, GTA 6.

What Happened: Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, claims that his image was used in the recently unveiled trailer for GTA 6, reported Business Insider.

The trailer, which has already shattered YouTube records, features several scenes that mirror notorious incidents in Florida, the setting for the game.

A character bearing a striking resemblance to Sullivan can be seen in the trailer, which has led to the claims of unauthorized use of his image.

Sullivan made his allegations public through a TikTok video where he said, “GTA we got to talk,” and demanded compensation from the gaming behemoth.

Previously, Rockstar Games had faced a similar accusation when actress Lindsay Lohan sued the company over a character in GTA 5.

However, the New York Supreme Court dismissed Lohan’s lawsuit in 2016, declaring the game as a work of fiction and not subject to laws governing advertising.

Why It Matters: The game, set for a 2025 release, is based on Rockstar’s rendition of Miami, Vice City, and the fictional state of Leonida, which is based in Florida.

The trailer also introduced Lucia, the game’s first female protagonist.

If substantiated, Sullivan’s claim could pose a legal challenge for Rockstar Games. However, based on history, such as the Lohan lawsuit, it’s unclear if Sullivan would be successful in his pursuit of compensation.

