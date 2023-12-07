Did GTA 6 Trailer Just Ignite A Spotify Sensation With Tom Petty's Hit?

Loading... Loading...

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO Rockstar Games recently unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5, generating immense attention.

Alongside the trailer's skyrocketing views, it featured the Tom Petty song, "Love Is a Long Road," which is experiencing a surge in popularity on Spotify.

The trailer's unexpected early release caused a sensation online on Dec. 4, revealing the game's 2025 release and showcasing impressive non-playable characters (NPCs). Garnering over 120 million views, the trailer set records and propelled the song to new heights.

Spotify Technology SA SPOT noted an astonishing 36,979% surge in streams for "Love Is a Long Road" compared to the previous week, amassing over 11 million plays by Dec. 6, Kotaku reported.

Originally part of Petty's successful 1989 album "Full Moon Fever," the song gained renewed attention due to its inclusion in the trailer.

This isn't Petty's first collaboration with the GTA franchise; his song "Runnin’ Down A Dream" featured in GTA San Andreas in 2004, a nod celebrated by the late singer before his passing in 2017.

Considering Petty's Florida roots, it's speculated that he might have appreciated his song being associated with what seems to be the quintessential "Florida game."

Photo: Sterling Munksgard on Shutterstock.