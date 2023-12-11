Volodymyr Zelenskyy's White House Visit Takes Center Stage Amid Biden's Urgent Push to Bolster Aid for Ukraine

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. President, Joe Biden, is poised to hold discussions with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House. The meeting comes at a crucial time of heightened conflict with Russia, and the Biden administration is pushing for Congress’s approval for increased aid to Ukraine.

What Happened: As per a CNBC report on Monday, the leaders’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The White House has indicated that the objective of the meeting is to “reinforce the unwavering support of the U.S. for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s harsh invasion.”

The meeting coincides with Biden’s call to Congress for a $110 billion package to fund wartime activities in Ukraine and Israel. However, the request is entangled in ongoing arguments over U.S. immigration policy and border security.

Zelenskyy’s office has acknowledged Biden’s invitation, and Zelenskyy has also been asked to address a meeting of all senators.

See Also: John Bolton Warns Of Potential Dangers In Trump’s Second Term, Says Richard Nixon A ‘Choir Boy’ In Comparision

Previously, Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the urgent need for aid, stating that the U.S. is nearing the end of its funding for Ukraine. He cautioned that without augmented support, Russian President Vladimir Putin could continue his aggressive actions without fear of reprisals.

While Congress has previously approved $111 billion to assist Ukraine, these funds are expected to run out by the end of the year. Therefore, Shalanda Young, Biden’s budget director, has advocated for an agreement that both parties can accept.

Despite the pressing need, some senators have asked for a clear explanation of how the proposed $61.4 billion aid for Ukraine would achieve what the earlier $100 billion could not.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has previously played a significant role as Ukraine’s financial ally during its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, there has been a split in Congress over the approval of an additional $100 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel to help them in their respective global conflicts.

In September, Biden pledged to support Ukraine “as long as it takes.” Yet, the ongoing conflict has led to increasing divisions, especially among House Republicans, over the extent of U.S. aid to Kyiv.

Read Next: Biden Trails Trump In Head-to-head Contest But Fares Worse When Pitted Against This GOP Primary Candidate: New Poll

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.