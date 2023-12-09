Tesla Cybertruck's Sharp Design And Stiff Structure Sparks Safety Concerns: 'Dangerous To Everyone Else'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck's sharp design is once again at the center of a controversy, and this time it is due to safety concerns for everyone else on the road.

What Happened: Ralph Nader-founded auto safety group has panned the Cybertruck for being dangerous because of its sharp design and stiff structure.

"It’s desperate and dangerous to everyone else on the road. Stop being picked last," posted Center for Auto Safety.

The group joked that no one will doubt the "manhood" of anyone who drives a Cybertruck, adding "buying this is why you were picked last."

While some might think trashing the Cybertruck and its fans like this is a little mean-spirited, this is not the first instance of auto safety experts expressing safety concerns about Tesla's latest car.

"The big problem there is if they really make the skin of the vehicle very stiff by using thick stainless steel, then when people hit their heads on it, it’s going to cause more damage to them," said former Insurance Institute for Highway Safety president, Adrian Lund.

Why It Matters: Earlier, Musk touted Cybertruck's safety and dismissed concerns that the car is dangerous for pedestrians.

"Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians," he said.

While Cybertruck's design has been polarizing, its safety credentials look promising – its bulletproof body was subject to a barrage of shots from a 0.45 Caliber Tommy gun, a 9mm Glock and a 9mm MP5-SD.

These shots caused a dent on the Cybertruck's steel body, but did not penetrate the chassis.

However, now the concern is that the Cybertruck might be a bit too strong for pedestrians and everyone else on the road. There is a risk that it might not be approved for sale in Europe since the regulations there require the front of the vehicle to not be stiff.

