Vivek Ramaswamy Lacks Trump's 'Personal Warmth And Humor,' Says GOP Strategist As Debate Performance Comes Under Scrutiny

Loading... Loading...

In Wednesday’s GOP debate in Alabama, Vivek Ramaswamy stirred controversy with his confrontational style and aggressive tactics.

What Happened: Ramaswamy drew criticism for his combative conduct during the debate as reported by The Hill. His tactics, which included targeting multiple rivals and making personal attacks, were not well received by fellow GOP members and strategists, who suggested that he appeared to be an unserious presidential candidate.

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist, expressed discontent with Ramaswamy’s approach, condemning it as inappropriate, particularly coming from him. Jennings also highlighted the stark contrast between Ramaswamy’s and former President Donald Trump’s styles. Scott said Ramaswamy lacks Trump’s "personal warmth and humor."

“Most of the people do not like the below-the-belt punches,” said Jennings, according to the report.

See Also: Adam Schiff Says ‘Donald Trump Will Never Leave Office Voluntarily’: ‘He Will Argue That It’s Rigged’

A senior adviser to Ramaswamy, Tricia McLaughlin, defended his performance, suggesting that his critics were merely upset because he had outperformed their preferred candidates.

Ramaswamy’s remarks during the debate, including claims that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was an inside job and that the 2020 election was rigged by Big Tech, created a stir. Despite some support from Trump, a recent Washington Post/Ipsos Poll indicates that his aggressive style may have negatively impacted his campaign.

Why It Matters: The fourth GOP debate, held at the University of Alabama, featured former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Notably, leading GOP figure and former U.S. President Trump was absent, participating in a fundraiser in Florida instead, as reported by Benzinga.

Despite Trump’s absence, his influence was palpable. The first question of the debate was related to immigration and Trump’s stance on it, according to a Benzinga article.

During the debate, Ramaswamy accused Haley of being bankrupt and questioned her intelligence on foreign affairs, which prompted Christie to make a denouncement. Ramaswamy also accused his fellow candidates of being bootlickers to Trump.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

Read Next: Former Prosecutor Warns Trump Testifying in Election Subversion Case Could Backfire: ‘Never Ends Well’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.