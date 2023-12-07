Deal Alert: Apple's M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch Is Down To A New All-Time Low Price Of $1,399

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL new M3 MacBook Pro is now down to a new all-time low price.

What‘s The Deal: Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch has already been discounted by $200 on Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY. This brings down the price of the notebook to $1,399.

The $200 discount on the M3 MacBook Pro is applicable on all configurations, starting with the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD combination.

Best Buy is offering a flat discount of $150, and an additional $50 discount to My Best Buy Plus or Total members, both existing and new.

Apple launched the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac at the ‘Scary Fast’ event on Oct. 30. Featuring some crucial performance and efficiency improvements over the M1 chip, find out if these M3-powered MacBooks make sense for you.

M3 MacBook Pro Features: The M3 MacBook Pro comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch avatar right now, with a 14.2-inch and a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

The M3 MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU to begin with, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple says that the M3 MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of Apple TV playback on a single charge or 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a memory card slot. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for fast wireless connectivity.

