Sprinklr Reports Downbeat Earnings, Joins Chewy, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 70 points on Thursday.

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. CXM shares fell sharply in pre-market trading following weak earnings for the third quarter.

Sprinklr posted quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, missing market estimates of 7 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $186.32 million versus expectations of $180.41 million.

Sprinklr shares tumbled 20.4% to $13.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares dipped 21.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants.

shares dipped 21.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. Nikola Corporation NKLA dipped 15.5% to $0.8301 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.

dipped 15.5% to $0.8301 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes. Chewy, Inc. CHWY shares declined 11.1% to $17.20 in pre-market after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut FY23 net sales guidance.

shares declined 11.1% to $17.20 in pre-market after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut FY23 net sales guidance. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 9.9% to $26.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

shares fell 9.9% to $26.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued guidance. GameStop Corp. GME shares declined 7.4% to $13.75 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

shares declined 7.4% to $13.75 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares fell 6.7% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

shares fell 6.7% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. MorphoSys AG MOR shares declined 4.6% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.

shares declined 4.6% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares fell 3.1% to $172.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Now Read This: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse This Month

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here