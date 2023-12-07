Sprinklr Reports Downbeat Earnings, Joins Chewy, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 7, 2023 5:27 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 70 points on Thursday.

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. CXM shares fell sharply in pre-market trading following weak earnings for the third quarter.

Sprinklr posted quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, missing market estimates of 7 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $186.32 million versus expectations of $180.41 million.

Sprinklr shares tumbled 20.4% to $13.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares dipped 21.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA dipped 15.5% to $0.8301 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes.
  • Chewy, Inc. CHWY shares declined 11.1% to $17.20 in pre-market after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut FY23 net sales guidance.
  • C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 9.9% to $26.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
  • GameStop Corp. GME shares declined 7.4% to $13.75 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares fell 6.7% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR shares declined 4.6% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Wednesday.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares fell 3.1% to $172.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

 

