Grab Google's Pixel 8 Pro With A Discount Of Up To $900 This Holiday Season: Here's How

Google is back with a great deal on its flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, just in time for the holidays. Google's Pixel 8 Pro deal lets you save up to $900.

What Is The Deal: You can score savings of up to $900 on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel 8 Pro thanks to a new deal ahead of Christmas.

Google is offering a flat discount of $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro, and if you subscribe to Google Fi wireless service, you can score an additional cashback of $700.

This brings down the effective price of the Pixel 8 Pro to just $99, which is a great deal if you're in the market for a new phone.

Pixel 8 Pro Features: The Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offering protection.

The Pixel 8 Pro also boasts some important camera upgrades. It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a new 48MP ultrawide snapper and a 48MP telephoto camera with support for up to 30x digital zoom.

The front camera also gets a significant upgrade: Google has used a new 10.5MP camera with autofocus support, which should not only improve selfies but also make video calls better.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 23W wireless charging.

