Google Quietly Postpones Launch Of Groundbreaking Next-Gen AI Model Gemini To 2024: Report

The highly anticipated launch of Google’s GOOGL GOOG innovative artificial intelligence model, Gemini, has been postponed to early 2024.

What Happened: Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini, which was initially set to be unveiled at events in New York, Washington, and California next week, has experienced a launch delay, Business Insider reported, citing The Information. The decision to postpone was taken due to concerns about the AI’s inconsistent responses to non-English prompts and queries.

The unnamed sources have indicated that the launch has been rescheduled for early 2024, although Google’s representatives have not yet commented on the delay.

Described as the next evolution of AI, Gemini has the potential to process a variety of data types. It can comprehend and generate both text and images, as well as other forms of content, based on a sketch or written summary.

Despite not yet being available to the public, Gemini is reported to vastly outperform OpenAI’s GPT-4, as it utilizes greater computing power. Google’s VP and manager of Bard and Google Assistant, Sissie Hsiao, has previously lauded Gemini’s capabilities, particularly its ability to generate unique images based on prompts, interacting with people in both text and visuals.

Experts contend that while Google's existing AI model, Bard, and ChatGPT currently enjoy higher consumer recognition, this could shift following Gemini’s debut.

Why It Matters: Google’s commitment to breakthrough artificial intelligence is evident from its significant investments in the field. Google has invested heavily in Anthropic, an AI startup, intensifying the AI development competition among tech giants and startups.

Additionally, Google’s Gemini AI was reported to be on the brink of release earlier, showing a strong challenge to OpenAI’s GPT-4.

