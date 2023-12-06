Fisker Chairman, CEO Henrik Fisker Releases A Statement About The EV Company: The Details

Loading... Loading...

Fisker Inc. FSR announced Wednesday after the close of the market that Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker issued a statement. Here is what to know.

The Details: In his statement on Wednesday, Fisker described negative reports about the company as "overblown," going on to cite strides in Fisker Inc.'s business plan as evidence of its progress. He also touted the company's industry firsts, such as launching in 11 countries to date.

Fisker affirmed his belief in the company's long-term prospects, saying the stock's current share price doesn't reflect the positive attributes of the company.

He reiterated his faith in the company by saying, "Our teams are working tirelessly to scale our operations and to continue to execute on our innovative business model."

After noting the company's delivery of its first vehicles from its new Oklahoma and New York locations, he concluded by stating plans to provide the next business update later in December.

While Fisker stock fell over 10% in Wednesday's trading session, shares inched higher after hours.

FSR Price Action: Shares of Fisker Inc. were up 0.71% at $1.43 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Fisker