Robert De Niro Says Trump Is Not A Bad Man But 'Truly...Evil One': 'Democracy Won't Survive The Return Of A Wannabe Dictator'

Renowned actor Robert De Niro didn’t hold back in his critique of Donald Trump, labeling the former president as “evil” on Wednesday.

What Happened: De Niro, known for his anti-Trump sentiments, in a statement at The New Republic’s Stop Trump Summit, said “I don't see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one.”

De Niro was scheduled to speak at the event but fell ill with Covid-19. His statement was read in his stead by ex-Trump administration official Miles Taylor.

In his statement, De Niro, famed for playing gangsters throughout his career, drew parallels between Trump and the characters he portrayed. De Niro argued that unlike criminals, who have a moral code, Trump lacks one. “He's a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics. No sense of right or wrong. No regard for anyone but himself — not the people he was supposed to lead and protect, not the people he does business with, not the people who follow him, blindly and loyally, not even the people who consider themselves his "friends." He has contempt for all of them.”

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Opposes Ukraine Aid, Says Support For Israel Is ‘Totally Separate’ And ‘Shouldn’t Be Tied Together’

"Democracy won't survive the return of a wannabe dictator," De Niro warned.

"And it won't overcome evil if we are divided."

Why It Matters: Throughout Trump’s presidency, De Niro consistently condemned his actions, labeling him as “totally nuts,” “blatantly stupid,” and “a real racist.” He called for unity and reaching out to Trump’s followers respectfully in his statement.

De Niro’s remarks come as the former president has consistently maintained a substantial lead in polls over his competitors. As per polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Trump is averaging 55.9% support, in contrast to his nearest rival, Ron DeSantis, who stands at 14.7%.

The former president faces multiple indictments, including for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

According to poll results, Americans could be faced with choosing between Trump and Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election when heading to the polls in the 2024 election.

Photo Courtesy: Tinseltown On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump Blasts NY Attorney General Letitia James, Appears Less Attentive To Israel-Hamas Conflict