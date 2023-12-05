Marjorie Taylor Greene Alleges Fellow Georgia Representative Physically Shook Her During A Meeting

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The ongoing tension within the Republican party has escalated further, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accuses fellow party member, Rep. Richard McCormick (R-Ga.), of physical aggression during a recent meeting. McCormick, however, dismisses these allegations as a misunderstanding.

What Happened: Greene claimed last week that McCormick had grabbed and shaken her during a private meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), a meeting that followed a public disagreement over resolutions to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as reported by CNN. McCormick, who had voted against Greene’s censure resolution and introduced his own, denied these allegations, describing his actions as a “friendly gesture.”

He said, “I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote given that her censure was tabled and mine passed. My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture," according to the report.

Despite McCormick’s apology and explanation, Greene contested his account of the incident. She had previously hinted at a “serious” situation with an unnamed male colleague but did not provide additional details. CNN has reached out to Speaker Johnson’s office for comment on the matter.

Johnson is currently attempting to address the situation and has contacted McCormick for his account of the incident. This action indicates Johnson’s ongoing efforts to manage the increasing tensions within his conference.

Why It Matters: The recent allegations by Greene against McCormick add to the growing list of internal conflicts plaguing the Republican Party.

This incident follows Speaker Johnson’s recent call for an impeachment inquiry vote into President Joe Biden, a move criticized by the White House as pandering to far-right members of the House Republican caucus, including Greene.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

