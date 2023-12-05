Elon Musk Intensifies Battle With Disney: 'I Think Walt Disney's Turning In His Grave Faster Than A Drill Bit'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A battle between Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co DIS continues to escalate with the media company suspending advertisements on Musk-owned social media platform, X.

A recent interview from Musk about the Cybertruck quickly shifted to a discussion on the controversial topic.

What Happened: In a recent interview with automotive engineer Sandy Munro, Musk shared his thoughts on a number of topics including the launch of the Cybertruck and his battle with Disney.

Munro thanked Musk for "standing like a rock" when questioned about his opinions and advertisers boycotting X as a result. The automotive engineer said he would never take his grandchildren to Disneyland after the events.

Musk questioned what Walt Disney would think of the Disney company, which bears his name, today.

"I think Walt Disney's turning in his grave faster than a drill bit," Musk said.

The rant between Munro and Musk quickly turned to political correctness and what is wrong with the country.

"Politically correct is just another way of saying you have to lie to fit in," Musk said.

Musk added that very few civilizations collapsed due to external factors, with many facing internal challenges.

The billionaire and Tesla CEO predicted things will come to a head in the "not too distant future," hinting at the 2024 election.

"Next year's gonna be something else."

Why It's Important: Disney was one of several companies that suspended advertising on X after Musk interacted with an antisemitic post.

While Musk apologized recently for interacting with the post, he also sent a shot at the companies that suspended advertising.

"I don't want them to advertise," Musk said, while speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. "If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f*** yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear?"

Musk went on to call out Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the same event.

"Hey Bob, if you're in the audience, that's how I feel."

The battle between Disney and Musk could see the media company lose streaming subscribers. As previously shared by Benzinga, “Cancel Disney Plus” and “Cancel Hulu” were trending on social media after Musk's comments to Iger.

Musk predicted Disney could see a "meaningful decline" in the future.

