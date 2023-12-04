Elon Musk Once Again Takes A Dig At Disney, Other Advertisers: 'They Will Experience A Meaningful Decline In Distribution'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Late last month, at the New York Times DealBook Forum, Elon Musk made his sentiments clear when he used profanity against advertisers like The Walt Disney Company DIS. The tech mogul has once again targeted the company, saying by boycotting his social media platform, they will face some decline in distribution.

What Happened: On Monday, responding to a misleading post that Community Notes flagged, Musk said that while the news that “Disney lost 23 million subscribers overnight trying to cancel Musk” is false, the company will “experience a meaningful decline in distribution” by boycotting X (formerly Twitter).

He also said that Disney and other advertisers used X “because it made financial sense to them.” Now, by canceling advertisements on the platform, they might experience a decline that will not be in the interest of their shareholders.

Why It’s Important: Last month, companies like Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and IBM pulled advertisements from Musk’s X. The development came after the tech billionaire endorsed an antisemitic theory on his platform.

Later, Disney’s decision to pull back advertisements from X resulted in trends like “Cancel Disney Plus” and “Cancel Hulu.” However, CEO Bob Iger stood behind the decision, saying, “By him (Musk) taking the position he took in a public manner, we felt that the association was not necessarily a positive one for us.”

