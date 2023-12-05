Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Loading... Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Optical Cable OCC - P/E: 4.63 Daqo New Energy DQ - P/E: 2.79 FiscalNote Holdings NOTE - P/E: 3.26 Adeia ADEA - P/E: 8.3 HP HPQ - P/E: 8.91

Most recently, Optical Cable reported earnings per share at $0.01, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% last quarter.

Daqo New Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.75 in Q2 to $0.59 now. Most recently, FiscalNote Holdings reported earnings per share at $-0.11, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.23. Adeia saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q2 to $0.38 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.73%, which has decreased by 1.03% from 2.76% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, HP reported earnings per share at $0.9, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.03%, which has increased by 0.55% from 3.48% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.