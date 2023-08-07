Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the United States’ involvement in the war in Ukraine might be due to a possible bribe involving President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden.

What Happened: Speaking at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ramaswamy questioned whether the U.S. military’s involvement in Ukraine was a repayment for a private bribe that a family member of the United States received, NBC News reported.

"The purpose of the U.S. military [is] to advance American interests, to protect the homeland. Not to aimlessly fight some random war that's arguably a repayment for a private bribe that a family member of the United States received, $5 million from Burisma," Ramaswamy said.

He referred to an alleged bribe involving the president and his son, which has been claimed by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) based on uncorroborated whistleblower claims.

"Was the payment to Hunter Biden corrupt? Absolutely it was. Do I think that it has some relationship towards our posture toward Ukraine? I think it's likely that it does," Ramaswamy said.

See Also: GOP Presidential Candidate Files Lawsuit Against DOJ, Demands Records On Donald Trump’s Indictment

Why It Matters: While traversing Iowa to secure the Republican nomination, Ramaswamy has been expressing strong disapproval of U.S. foreign policy concerning Ukraine during his campaign.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee interviewed Devon Archer, a previous business partner of Hunter Biden. Based on records of the private discussion, Archer indicated that while employed at Burisma, the president’s son leveraged the Biden “brand” for his benefit.

The White House has denied the president’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Meanwhile, Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, which occurred years after Biden’s departure from Burisma’s board. Following this invasion, the Biden administration and Congress have provided substantial financial assistance to Ukraine, despite public opinion being divided on the matter of allocating further funds.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: GOP Presidential Candidate Calls Potential Trump Indictment In Jan 6 Probe A Bad Idea