Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador heavily criticized Florida's latest anti-immigration bill on Monday as "immoral." The bill would give the state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis $12 million for the transportation of migrants.

What Happened: López Obrador said DeSantis is taking "repressive, inhumane" measures against migrants in Florida because he wants to be a presidential candidate, reported Politico.

"Can't he not make another proposal to convince people?" asked López Obrador.

"Why does [DeSantis] have to take advantage of people's pain, of migrants' pain, of people's need for political gain," said the Mexican president at a press conference. "This is immoral. This is politicking."

López Obrador said he will hold discussions with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss migration and the fentanyl crisis. He described the cooperation between the two countries as "very good."

Why It Matters: Comments from the Mexican president came as Republican governors continue to transport migrants to Democratic-led states, reported Politico.

A recent bill passed by Florida’s legislature permits state authorities to accuse individuals of human trafficking if they deliberately transport an illegal immigrant across state boundaries. Moreover, the bill restricts undocumented immigrants from operating a vehicle, despite possessing a driver’s license from another state, according to Politico.

DeSantis and his allies are of the view that this bill would send a "message" to the Biden administration, while Democrats argue that the legislation was both cruel and intimidating to migrants, reported Politico separately.

The Florida governor has reportedly pushed anti-immigration measures in the past which includes repealing a law that allows undocumented children to obtain in-state college tuition if they have attended a Florida high school for three years consecutively.

