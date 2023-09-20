GOP Governors Demand For 'Honest, Accurate, Detailed' Immigration Data From Team Biden: 'States Cannot Afford To Respond'

A group of GOP governors has demanded a more comprehensive account of migration data at the southern border from President Joe Biden, alleging that state economies are suffering due to federal policies, The Hill reported.

A letter penned by the governors and obtained by Fox News on Tuesday has called for “honest, accurate, detailed information” from the Biden administration.

"States are on the front lines, working around-the-clock responding to the effects of this crisis: shelters are full, food pantries empty, law enforcement strained, and aid workers exhausted,” the letter read.

It added, “States cannot afford to respond to a challenge of such magnitude while the federal government continues to turn a blind eye."

The governors, a group of 25 led by Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, have requested specific information about the migrants’ admission and relocation.

The Biden administration ended the Title 42 policy in May, a controversial pandemic-era measure that allowed border patrol agents to turn away migrants citing health risks. The administration introduced new policies that limited asylum claims, which have faced legal backlash from both progressive immigration advocates and conservative opponents.

Though border crossings dipped in June following the implementation of these policies, they saw a resurgence in July. The numbers for August are yet to be disclosed.

Photo by Fishman64 on Shutterstock