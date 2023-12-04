Bernie Sanders Opposes Emergency Military Aid To Israel: 'What The Netanyahu Government Is Doing Is Immoral'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he would vote against a bill proposing emergency military aid for Israel and Ukraine, marking a departure from the stance of President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leadership.

What Happened: Sanders on Monday expressed his concerns over the high number of Palestinian civilian casualties and displacements. He criticized the actions of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he deemed “immoral” and “in violation of international law,” HuffPost reported.

"’What the Netanyahu government is doing is immoral,” Sanders said in remarks on the Senate floor.

“It is in violation of international law ― and the United States should not be complicit in those actions."

Despite his opposition to the proposed bill, Sanders clarified that he continues to back funding for Israeli defense technologies, including the Iron Dome missile defense system utilized by Israel against rockets fired by Hamas.

"I believe it is appropriate for us to support defense systems that will protect Israeli citizens from incoming missile and rocket attacks," Sanders noted.

“But I believe that it would be irresponsible for us to provide an additional $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid that will allow the Netanyahu government to continue its current offensive military approach."

Why It Matters: The senator's comments come in the wake of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin‘s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum, where he reiterated his efforts to urge Israeli leaders to minimize civilian casualties as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have caused more than 15,000 fatalities and over 41,000 injuries since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry.

In Israel, at least 1,200 individuals have lost their lives, and 6,900 others have sustained injuries due to attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would respond similarly if it were attacked like Israel.

