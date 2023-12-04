US 'Would Do The Same Thing' If It Was Attacked Like Israel, John Kirby Says Amid Concerns Around Civilian Casualties

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would respond similarly if it were attacked like Israel.

What Happened: In an interview on Fox News, Kirby reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself following the deadly attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“Israel is a sovereign nation attacked in a brutal way on the seventh of October,” Kirby said, adding, "They have every right and responsibility to go after the terrorist group that perpetrated these attacks and … oh, by the way, has made clear they're going to do it again and do more. They have every right and responsibility to go after them."

"We would do the same thing — any nation would," he said.

Kirby’s response came after the host inquired about proposals to restrict US aid to Israel.

Kirby assured that the U.S. would not cease providing security assistance to Israel and would continue to share its knowledge on urban warfare. He also emphasized the necessity of careful target selection to avoid civilian casualties.

"We obviously will continue to talk to them about being as careful and cautious as possible," Kirby said, adding, "We don't want to see any more innocent civilians killed," he added.

Why It Matters: The Israeli counterattacks on Gaza, targeting Hamas, have caused more than 15,000 fatalities and over 41,000 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Critics argue that the situation has spiraled into a humanitarian crisis as essential supplies dwindle in the territory.

In Israel, at least 1,200 individuals have lost their lives, and 6,900 others have sustained injuries due to attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, IDF asked civilians to vacate extensive areas in the Gaza Strip, encompassing several neighborhoods in the southern regions, as it resumed its military operations in the area.

In late November, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) expressed concerns regarding the civilian casualties in Gaza, labeling it as "unacceptable" and "unsustainable." He suggested that future American aid to Israel should be linked to the nation's compliance with international humanitarian law.

