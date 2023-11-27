Democratic Senator Proposes Attaching Strings To US Aid For Israel: 'You Can Defeat Hamas Without This Level Of Civilian Casualty'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A recent proposal by a U.S. Senator suggests that future American aid to Israel should be linked to the nation’s compliance with international humanitarian law.

What Happened: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) expressed concerns regarding the civilian casualties in Gaza, labeling it as “unacceptable” and “unsustainable,” reported Bloomberg. He proposed the idea of tying U.S. aid to Israel’s adherence to international law.

During a CNN interview, Murphy mentioned that conditioning aid to allies based on compliance with U.S. and international law is a typical practice. He indicated that this issue would come up for discussion once they reconvene in Washington.

"I think that you can defeat Hamas without this level of civilian casualty," he said.

The Senator’s comments reflect a growing inclination among some Democrats, including potentially President Joe Biden, to rethink an “unconditional aid” approach to Israel’s $14.3 billion aid package. While Biden considers the idea of conditional aid “worthwhile,” he stresses the importance of a balanced approach.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes at a crucial time as the U.S. reviews its foreign aid policies, stirring a debate on the conditions under which aid is provided.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) has urged for an end to unconditional funding for Israel’s security, asserting that the U.S. “cannot be complicit in actions that violate international law and our own sense of decency.”

In the meantime, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, clarified that the President is not suggesting additional restrictions on aid. He underscored the effectiveness of Biden’s diplomacy in securing a temporary cease-fire in Gaza.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) noted that U.S. law already requires adherence to international law for recipients of military aid. Khanna stressed the need for the State Department to ensure that U.S. aid doesn’t contribute to human rights violations globally.

