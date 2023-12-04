What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares are trading higher Monday, though the stock remains down by more than 33% over the past month.

What To Know:

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” the concert film recorded during the artist’s tour, brought in $22 million since its Friday opening, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The concert film opened in roughly 2,500 theaters through an exclusive distribution deal with AMC Theatres and was the biggest December box office opening in years. For comparison, the Taylor Swift concert film had an opening of $92.8 million.

AMC Entertainment, one of the original "meme stocks", has attracted interest from short-sellers with 11.53% of available AMC shares being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of AMC are trading below the stock's 50-day moving average of $8.66 and far below its 52-week high of $91.45.

AMC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, AMC Entertainment shares are up by 4% at $7.14 at the time of publication.

