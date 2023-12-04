Galaxy Digital CEO Bullish On Bitcoin, Bill Ackman Reveals $10M Stake In Elon Musk's X, Tesla's EV Tax Credit To Halve Next Year And More: Top Stories From This Weekend You Shouldn't Miss

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The weekend news was a rollercoaster ride, with stories featuring tech tycoons, cryptocurrencies, and electric vehicles. Big names like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Bill Ackman kept popping up, while Bitcoin and Tesla Inc. remained hot topics. Let’s dive into the stories that made headlines.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates Could Pay $1B For Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

In a surprising revelation from an ongoing fraud trial involving former President Donald Trump, Lawrence Moens, a Palm Beach real-estate broker and expert defense witness, suggested that tech moguls like Elon Musk and Bill Gates might be potential buyers for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, possibly paying up to $1 billion. Moens is set to testify in the New York civil fraud trial next week. Read the full article here.

Galaxy Digital CEO Bullish on Bitcoin

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF, has forecasted a “wonderful story” for Bitcoin, thanks to multiple events including the expected approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the U.S Federal Reserve’s rate action, and the upcoming halving event. Novogratz predicts these factors could significantly drive up Bitcoin BTC/USD prices. Read the full article here.

Bill Ackman Reveals $10M Stake in Elon Musk’s X

Prominent hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has disclosed that his fund, The Pershing Square Foundation PSHZF, holds a $10 million stake in Elon Musk’s social media company, X. The company went private after Musk acquired it for $44 billion. Read the full article here.

Swedish Strike Could Have Dire Consequences for Tesla

German Bender, a Swedish labor market expert, has cautioned that the ongoing protests against Tesla Inc. in Sweden could have far-reaching implications in the labor market. He warns that if unions fail to take a stand against the EV giant, other employers might question the necessity of signing a collective agreement. Read the full article here.

Tesla’s EV Tax Credit to Halve Next Year

Tesla Inc. TSLA has issued a warning that the current $7,500 EV tax credit on two of its Model 3 versions will be reduced to $3,750 starting next year. The company has urged potential buyers to take deliveries before the end of the quarter to secure the full tax incentive. Read the full article here.

