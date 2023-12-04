Tesla Unveils Bold Electric Vision: 6 New EV Models And 250K Sales In Europe By 2026

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp TM on Monday said that it sees battery electric vehicle sales exceeding 250,000 per year by 2026 in Europe with an expanded lineup of six battery electric vehicles.

What Happened: At the company's annual Kenshiki forum in Brussels, Toyota previewed an Urban SUV Concept and a sport crossover concept in addition to its bz4X that is already on sale and the Compact SUV concept unveiled at last year’s forum. While one is a concept for an SUV expected to enter production next year, the other is for a model expected to enter production in 2025.

In Europe, Toyota's electrified mix is already at 71% and is expected to grow to 75% in 2024. By 2026, Toyota sees its European BEV mix to be over 20%.

Why It Matters: In October, Toyota reported record October sales and production numbers worldwide on the back of strong demand in North America and Europe. The automaker sold 970,313 vehicles globally including sales from its units Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, marking a jump of 5.6% year-on-year.

In Europe, 93,648 Toyota vehicles were sold, including those of its brand Lexus, marking a 15.2% jump from October last year. The increase in sales was a result of strong sales of the Yaris, Corolla, and RAV4 in addition to solid demand.

