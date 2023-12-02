Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Uber Joins The S&P 500, Schwab Rebounds And What's Next for Johnson & Johnson?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Uber Joins the S&P 500. Here’s Which Other Stocks Did—and Which Ones Were Removed," Andrew Bary writes that Uber Technologies Inc's UBER addition to the S&P 500 comes after the company's recent profitability and makes it the largest inclusion of a U.S. company by market capitalization that was not previously in the index.

In "Phillips 66 Stock Could Rise More on Activist Investor’s Prodding," Carleton English writes that Elliott Management's $1 billion stake in multinational energy company Phillips 66 PSX seeks changes for a potential 75% stock increase, challenging CEO Mark Lashier's plans as Wall Street supports the activist's push.

In "Schwab’s Stock Rebounds. Why It Could Gain More Next Year," Andrew Welsch writes that Charles Schwab's SCHW stock rose around 12% this past week despite challenges, driven by optimistic outlooks by analysts.

In "Apple Stock Has Tough Decembers. Why This Time Could Be Different," Angela Palumbo writes that, while December historically shows weak performance for Apple Inc AAPL stock, this year brings hope with high holiday expectations and improved supply conditions from the previous year.

In "Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains a Bull Ahead of Analyst Day," Emily Dattilo writes that UBS analysts upgraded Johnson & Johnson JNJ to "Buy," citing a positive outlook for its Innovative Medicine business and MedTech growth in line with the market.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock