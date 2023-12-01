This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 45% Upside In NVIDIA - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For November From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones gained more than 500 points to a new high for the year as investors assessed the recent PCE data. The Dow gained around 8.9% in November, snapping its three-month losing streak, while the S&P 500 gained 8.9% last month.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on RH RH and cut the price target from $375 to $335 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analysts sees more than 24% surge in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and cut the price target from $375 to $335 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analysts sees more than 24% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 7, RH reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 19.3% year-on-year to $800.48 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $784.90 million..

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and boosted the price target from $600 to $675 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst sees around 45% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and boosted the price target from $600 to $675 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst sees around 45% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 21, Nvidia reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG and cut the price target from $45 to $40 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst sees more than 20% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and cut the price target from $45 to $40 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst sees more than 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 29, Pure Storage reported weak top-line results and issued guidance below estimates.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and slashed the price target from $213 to $206 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on and slashed the price target from $213 to $206 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 21, Analog Devices reported a fourth-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 16% year-on-year to $2.72 billion, beating the consensus of $2.70 billion.

Analyst: Brian Mullan

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY and cut the price target from $42 to $39 on Nov. 21, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on and cut the price target from $42 to $39 on Nov. 21, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 2, Chuy's Holdings posted upbeat third-quarter results.

