What's Happened With Tupperware Brands Stock Today?

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP shares traded higher on Wednesday. The rise may be related to recent retail investor interest surrounding meme stocks.

What To Know: Several meme stocks were moving in Wednesday's trading session, lead by gains in GameStop Corporation GME which has once again garnered interest among retail investors as the stock trends across social media. The momentum began Tuesday and has extended into Wednesday with investors eyeing another possible meme stock rally on the horizon.

Other meme stock names which trended higher aside from Tupperware included Carvana Co. CVNA and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC.

Tupperware stock was also among the top stocks on Yahoo's Trending Tickers on Wednesday.

Additionally, a decline in Treasury yields benefitted broader consumer discretionary sector during the session as well.

TUP Price Action: Shares of TUP were up 15.8% at $1.91 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

