What's Going On With GameStop Stock Popping Off?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher by 11.9% to $15.09, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. Shares are trading higher, potentially on upward momentum following Tuesday's session, amid increased interest among retail investors as the stock trends across social media platforms.

Strong Cyber Monday sales, especially in consumer electronics and accessories, likely boosted Tuesday's rise, potentially benefiting GameStop as a video game retailer.

Momentum could also stem from next week's news item as traders and investors are also watching for the company's third-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Wednesday, December 6th.

What Else?

GameStop stock has otherwise fallen roughly 10% since late September when Ryan Cohen was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer.

Cohen will not receive compensation for these roles, and his responsibilities include capital allocation and management oversight. Ryan Cohen was previously elected as the company's executive chairman in June.

See Also: Charlie Munger's 'Buy And Hold' Thesis May Seem Tame, But It Worked For Berkshire Hathaway

SEC Recently Requires Hedge Funds To Report Short Positions In Response To GameStop Frenzy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently introduced new regulations that compel hedge funds to publicly disclose their short positions in publicly traded companies.

This requirement is a response to the GameStop stock frenzy of 2021 and aims to enhance transparency in financial markets...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GameStop has a 52-week high of $27.87 and a 52-week low of $11.82.