Apple CEO Tim Cook Pays Tribute To Charlie Munger, Says 'Titan Of Business' Will Be Sorely Missed

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has expressed his admiration for Charlie Munger, calling him a “titan of business”. He conveyed his condolences, noting that Munger’s wisdom and business acumen will be greatly missed.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cook took to Twitter to pay tribute to Munger. He lauded him as a “titan of business” and a “keen observer of the world around him” who has left an indelible mark on American business.

Cook acknowledged that Munger was instrumental in building an American institution. His wisdom and insights, according to Cook, have inspired a generation of leaders.

Why It Matters: Charlie Munger, famed investor and Warren Buffet’s right-hand man is highly regarded in the business. His contributions to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK and his insightful views on investing and business have made him influential.

Cook’s tribute to Munger underscores the respect and admiration Munger commands in the business community. As Cook poignantly expressed, his loss will indeed be felt across the industry, “He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie.”

