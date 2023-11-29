Okta's Crisis Deepens With Hackers Accessing Full Client List And Falling Company Shares

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Okta Inc. OKTA has disclosed that a data breach has affected all users of its customer support system. This revelation has widened the scope of the breach from the initial estimation that only 1% of customers were impacted.

What Happened: Hackers infiltrated Okta’s network two months ago and stole a wide range of user information. Initially, the company estimated that approximately 184 clients were affected.

However, in its latest communication with the customers, the company revealed that hackers managed to download a report containing the names and email addresses of all clients using its customer support system, reported Bloomberg.

The company has alerted customers about the increased risk of attacks and recommends using robust multi-factor authentication.

“While we have not seen direct evidence that the threat actor is using this list to launch phishing attacks against support system users,” Okta said, “phishing attacks are a constant threat.”

Moreover, during a recent audit, Okta discovered that some of its employees’ information was also part of the stolen data.

The company’s shares also took a hit last month following the disclosure of the breach. Okta is expected to provide more details about the breach in its upcoming earnings report, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Why It Matters: This breach is not the first instance of Okta being targeted by hackers. Last year, Okta was targeted at least three times. Once by a hacking group that gained unauthorized access to its system.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Boeing Co. BA also acknowledged a “cyber incident” that affected its global service division. Although, the company at the time said the incident did not threaten flight safety.

Image Source – Shutterstock

