Hackers Target Okta For Third Time In 2022

- Okta, Inc OKTA confirmed responding to another significant security incident after a hacker accessed its source code following a breach of its GitHub repositories.
- GitHub intimated Okta about suspicious access to its code repositories earlier this month.
- Okta has since concluded that hackers used this malicious access to copy code repositories associated with Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC), the organization’s enterprise-facing security solution, TechCrunch reports.
- As soon as Okta learned of the possible suspicious activity, it temporarily restricted access to Okta GitHub repositories and suspended every GitHub integration with third-party applications.
- Okta clarified that no unauthorized access to the Okta service or customer data, and products related to Auth0, which it acquired in 2021, were not impacted.
- In 2022, the notorious Lapsus$ extortion group gained access to the account of a customer support engineer at one of Okta’s third-party service providers and posted screenshots of Okta’s apps and systems.
- Okta faced a second hack in August this year after another hacking campaign breached over 100 organizations, including Twilio Inc TWLO and DoorDash, Inc DASH.
- Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 1.87% at $66.67 on the last check Thursday.
