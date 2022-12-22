ñol

Hackers Target Okta For Third Time In 2022

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 12:03 PM | 1 min read
  • Okta, Inc OKTA confirmed responding to another significant security incident after a hacker accessed its source code following a breach of its GitHub repositories.
  • GitHub intimated Okta about suspicious access to its code repositories earlier this month
  • Okta has since concluded that hackers used this malicious access to copy code repositories associated with Workforce Identity Cloud (WIC), the organization’s enterprise-facing security solution, TechCrunch reports.
  • As soon as Okta learned of the possible suspicious activity, it temporarily restricted access to Okta GitHub repositories and suspended every GitHub integration with third-party applications.
  • Okta clarified that no unauthorized access to the Okta service or customer data, and products related to Auth0, which it acquired in 2021, were not impacted. 
  • In 2022, the notorious Lapsus$ extortion group gained access to the account of a customer support engineer at one of Okta’s third-party service providers and posted screenshots of Okta’s apps and systems. 
  • Okta faced a second hack in August this year after another hacking campaign breached over 100 organizations, including Twilio Inc TWLO and DoorDash, Inc DASH.
  • Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 1.87% at $66.67 on the last check Thursday.

