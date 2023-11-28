What's Going On With CrowdStrike Holdings Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares are trending and trading higher Tuesday. The company is set to report its third-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday.

What To Know:

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, CrowdStrike is expected to report third-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $777.128 million. Crowdstrike will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to discuss the results.

Ahead of the earnings report, Wedbush analyst Taz Koujalgi reiterated CrowdStrike Holdings with an Outperform and maintained a $200 price target. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman also maintained CrowdStrike Holdings with an Outperform and raised the price target from $167 to $227 on Tuesday.

Shares of CRWD are moving on above-average trading volume Tuesday as investors anticipate the company's earnings report. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 2.177 million shares have already been traded in the session, compared to the stock's 100-day average volume of 3.173 million shares.

Related News: What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

CRWD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are up by 1.4% at $213.10 at the time of publication.

Image: Pete Linforth from Pixabay