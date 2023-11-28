What's Going On With IceCure Medical Ltd Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

IceCure Medical Ltd. ICCM shares are trading higher Tuesday after an independent study concluded that the company's IceCure system offers a significant advantage in ability to re-treat tumors that are initially resistant and achieved a subsequent local control rate of 100%.

The Details:

IceCure Medical also said the study highlighted the fact that 92.4% of patients were discharged the day after cyroablation and that the IceCure system's ability to preserve renal function post-treatment is paramount for patients' quality of life.

IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir stated, "The authors' findings are similar to the interim results from our own ICESECRET study in small renal masses which demonstrated an 89.5% recurrence-free rate. We expect ICESECRET's five-year patient follow-up to be completed in 2026, with topline results available shortly afterwards."

Shares of ICCM are climbing on heavy trading volume following the release of the study. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 29.5 million shares have already been traded in the session, far exceeding the stock's 100-day average of 2.448 million shares.

ICCM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, IceCure Medical shares are up 49% at $1.11 at the time of publication.

Image: Simon Berger from Pixabay