Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Is Available At Just $1,000 After A Massive $800 Discount In This Cyber Monday Deal

Been eyeing Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, but held back due to its price tag? Fret not; this Cyber Monday deal is offering a massive $800 discount on Samsung's latest flagship foldable smartphone.

What Is The Deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available at just $1,000, after a huge discount of $800 on Best Buy Co Inc. BBY. The best part is this deal comes with no strings attached.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.'s SSNLF latest flagship foldable is available at $1,000 in the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combination. Note that the price is applicable to the cream color option.

You can also score an additional discount of $435 on trade-ins, taking the total savings up to $1,235. After this, the effective price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes down to just $565.

The phone comes unlocked so that you can use it with any supported carrier out of the box.

If you are looking for a flagship foldable phone experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the good options out there that you can consider.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Features: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a large 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch external display.

It is powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Imaging duties are handled by a 50MP primary camera on the back, assisted by a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide angle camera. It has a 4MP under-display camera on the inside of the cover display. The external display houses a 10MP camera.

