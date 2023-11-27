Pagaya Technologies And Other Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 80 points on Monday.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell in pre-market trading after the company announced CFO transition.

The company said Michael Kurlander, Chief Financial Officer, has stepped down from his role to pursue an outside opportunity. The company named Deputy Chief Financial Officer Evangelos Perros as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Pagaya Technologies shares fell 5.8% to $1.29 in pre-market trading

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares declined 4.8% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Friday. TeraWulf recently posted a narrower loss for the third quarter.

shares declined 4.8% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Friday. TeraWulf recently posted a narrower loss for the third quarter. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI fell 4% to $12.52 in pre-market trading.

fell 4% to $12.52 in pre-market trading. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares declined 2.7% to $11.10 in pre-market trading amid weaknesd in Bitcoin.

shares declined 2.7% to $11.10 in pre-market trading amid weaknesd in Bitcoin. Livent Corporation LTHM fell 2.3% to $13.32 in pre-market trading.

fell 2.3% to $13.32 in pre-market trading. Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares fell 2% to $22.87 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Friday.

Now Read This: NetApp Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here