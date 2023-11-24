Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday clarified to one of its enthusiasts that not all employees at the EV company gets access to the latest version of its full self driving capability.

What Happened: X user and FSD enthusiast who goes by the username Whole Mars Catalog on Friday wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Tesla gives free FSD to all its employees. “Working at Tesla is the cheapest way to get FSD on your car,” the user said.

However, the CEO disputed the post saying, “This is not accurate.” He further clarified that one has to be on the quality assurance team to receive the update and not any other.

Why It Matters: The interaction between the CEO and his enthusiast come on the heels of him confirming that Tesla’s much-awaited FSD V12 has started rolling out to employees. In June, Musk had said that version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then, and surging public interest. FSD is now in beta mode, meaning it requires active driver supervision.

During the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July, Musk also said that Tesla is “very close” to achieving full self-driving capability.

“I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been,” Musk had said.

