5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Warrior Met Coal HCC - P/E: 6.36 Boise Cascade BCC - P/E: 9.07 Celanese CE - P/E: 7.08 Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA - P/E: 8.19 Origin Mat ORGN - P/E: 2.6

Warrior Met Coal has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.85, which has increased by 13.5% compared to Q2, which was 1.63. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.6%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.66% last quarter.

This quarter, Boise Cascade experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $3.67 in Q2 and is now $3.58. Most recently, Celanese reported earnings per share at $2.5, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $2.17. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.29%, which has increased by 0.03% from 2.26% in the previous quarter.

Loma Negra Cia Industria's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.26, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.09. Origin Mat has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.22, which has increased by 540.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.05.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.