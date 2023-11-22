Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses Books That Shaped His Journey on Dua Lipa's Podcast

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook has unveiled the five books that have profoundly impacted his personal and professional journey.

What Happened: During a 45-minute conversation with Dua Lipa on the BBC’s “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, Cook talked about the literature that influenced him the most, reported Business Insider.

These five books are:

“To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee: A widely studied classic in schools, which, according to Cook, isn’t just for “young students” but everyone.

“Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike” by Phil Knight: According to Cook, this book is about life, not merely business.

“When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi: This memoir by Kalanithi, a neurosurgeon, about his battle with stage 4 lung cancer, was labeled “phenomenal” by Cook. The book was published posthumously in 2015, after the author’s death.

“I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai and Christina Lamb: The Apple CEO spoke about how the company has been working with Yousafzai, and they find her passion for young girls’ education fairly impressive.

Cook also expressed his fondness for the biographies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, specifically those focusing on civil rights.

Why It Matters: During the interview, Cook discussed Apple’s succession plans with Lipa. He shared that Cupertino has thorough succession plans ready should the need arise.

“We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans. Because something unpredictable can always happen, I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow,” he said.

The 63-year-old Apple CEO also revealed that he invests one hour every day to do vigorous strength training.

