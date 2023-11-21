Tim Cook's Exit Plan? Apple CEO Discusses Mysterious Succession Details In Dua Lipa Interview

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tim Cook has revealed that Apple Inc. AAPL has "very detailed" succession plans already in place, should something happen to him.

What Happened: Speaking to singer Dua Lipa in a 45-minute-long interview, the CEO of the $3 trillion company revealed some interesting details about how the iPhone maker strategizes its long-term plans.

Speaking to Lipa in a BBC Sounds podcast, Cook said Apple has "very detailed" succession plans in place for his position.

"We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans. Because something unpredictable can always happen. I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow," he said.

Lipa immediately asked him who would succeed him, to which Cook was non-committal.

"I can’t say that, but I would say that my job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed," he added.

However, Cook wants Apple's next CEO to come from within the company. "That’s my role: that there’s several for the board to pick from," he said.

So, is Cook planning to step down? He denied it, saying, "I love it. I can’t envision my life without being there, so I’ll be there for a while."

Day In The Life Of Tim Cook

Cook, who is generally a very private person, also gave a glimpse into a day in his life.

Cook's day begins before the sun peeks over the horizon, starting at 4 am. He begins his day by checking emails from customers and employees.

"It’s a way to stay grounded in terms of what the community is feeling," Cook told Lipa.

The 63-year-old also dedicates one hour each day to rigorous strength training. "During that period of time I never check my phone, okay uh I’m just totally focused on working out," he said.

He then goes into the office, dividing his time equally between various departments of Apple like product development, marketing, and others.

Cook, who has been with Apple for a quarter of a century, also discussed a range of other topics, including environmental sustainability efforts by Apple, the influence of artificial intelligence, and the potential of large language models during the interview.

Watch the full Tim Cook interview below.

Image source – Apple

