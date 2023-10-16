Mat Ishbia Argues In Favor Of Home Buying In CNBC Interview

Loading... Loading... Loading...

UWM Holdings Corp. UWMC CEO Matt Ishbia sat down and spoke with CNBC's Morgan Brennan about the real estate market in an interview on Monday.

Ishbia argued that while rates are high it is a good time to buy a house since buyers will face increased prices if they wait for rates to come down.

Ishbia noted that while it is not "the boom of 2020 and 2021," people are buying houses, especially young people and there is inventory in the market.

While there is sentiment of little to no activity in the housing market, Ishbia countered the view, describing it as "overstated."

He cited "great" second- and third-quarter results for UWM Holdings, a mortgage company, as evidence in favor of his view, although conceding it is slower and may continue into the next two quarters.

In addition to his position as CEO of UWM, Ishbia also purchased the Phoenix Suns of the NBA at the end of last year. Ishbia's role as owner of the team placed him at additional odds with mortgage rival Dan Gilbert, who owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Photo: Paul Brennan from Pixabay