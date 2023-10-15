Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Truist Financial, Groupon And Nvidia's Rising Stock

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Truist Financial May Be Its Own Activist," Carleton English writes that Truist Financial Corp TFC is preparing for activist investor interest by selling its insurance stake and reshuffling its board following a history of missed estimates post-merger.

In "Wells Fargo Wealth Profits Slip, but Company Is Still Bullish on Advisory Business," Kenneth Corbin says that, while

Wells Fargo & Co WFC sees a resurgence in its wealth business with improved earnings despite a reduction in net interest income, the company plans to cut its workforce for greater efficiency.

In "Groupon Shares Spike. The Stock Could Triple From Here," Eric J. Savitz writes that Groupon's GRPN stock jumped 16% on a "Buy" rating with a $30 target, as analysts foresee revenue growth amid economic conditions, overlooked cash potential, and asset value.

In "Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Outlook on Soaring Demand for Ozempic and Wegovy," Angela Palumbo writes that Novo Nordisk's NVO stock surged as the company raised its 2023 sales and profit outlook, driven by strong demand for Ozempic and Wegovy in the U.S.

In "Nvidia Will Release the Best AI Chips Faster. Buy the Stock," Tae Kim says that Nvidia Corp's NVDA accelerated innovation in AI chips, moving to a one-year product cycle, has led BofA Global Research to reiterate a "Buy" rating and $650 price target for the company's stock.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock