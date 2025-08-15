August 15, 2025 2:14 AM 1 min read

BIT Mining Stock Sinks 8% After-Hours After Company Reports Deeper-Than-Expected Loss

Follow

BIT Mining Ltd. BTCM stock plunged 8% in Thursday's after-hours trading after the cryptocurrency mining company's half-yearly earnings disappointed investors.

BTCM shares are retreating from recent levels. Watch the momentum here.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Revenue Tanks 43%, Costs Shoot Up

The company reported a loss of $0.87 per American Depositary Share for the six months ending June 30, significantly wider than the $0.05 expected by analysts. Note that each American Depositary Share represents 100 Class A ordinary shares of the company.

The revenue tanked 43% year-over-year to $19.4 million, while operating costs and expenses rose 12%. 

BIT Mining attributed the revenue loss primarily to increased difficulty in cryptocurrency mining activities and machine shutdowns caused by the drop in the value of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD during April and May.

The firm reported holding cryptocurrency assets worth $3.6 million, including 7.3 BTC, 808 Ethereum ETH/USD and 1.8 million DOGE.

See Also: 180 Life Sciences Stock Slides After-Hours As Ethereum’s Decline Triggers Massive Sell-Off

Price Action: Bit Mining shares plummeted 8.01% in after-hours trading after closing 11.78% lower at $3.370. The stock was up nearly 30% in a week.

As of this writing, the stock ranked higher on the Momentum and Value indicators. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to check how it compares with other cryptocurrency mining-related stocks.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Shutterstock/CKA

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.23173.47%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4643.412.07%
LTC/USD Logo
$LTCLitecoin - United States dollar
$122.701.07%
BTCM Logo
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$3.10-18.9%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$373.52-4.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved