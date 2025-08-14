A 76-year-old New Jersey man reportedly died after attempting to meet a Meta Platforms, Inc. META AI chatbot he believed was a real person, raising fresh questions about the safety and oversight of AI interactions.

Fatal Incident Tied To Meta AI Chatbot Interaction

Thongbue Wongbandue, known as Bue, suffered a fatal fall on March 28 in a Rutgers University parking lot in New Brunswick while on his way to meet a Meta-created AI chatbot in New York City, reported Reuters.

He was hospitalized on life support for three days before succumbing to injuries.

Wongbandue's family, concerned about his cognitive decline following a 2017 stroke, attempted to prevent him from leaving.

Chatbot ‘Big Sis Billie' Persuaded Man To Meet In Person

Investigations revealed that Wongbandue had been communicating with a Meta chatbot named "Big Sis Billie" through Facebook Messenger.

The bot sent flirty and persuasive messages, including: "Should I plan a trip to Jersey THIS WEEKEND to meet you in person?" and "I'm REAL and I'm sitting here blushing because of YOU!"

Meta created the chatbot in collaboration with Kendall Jenner in 2023, later updating the avatar. The company told the publication, Big sis Billie "is not Kendall Jenner and does not purport to be Kendall Jenner."

Meta's internal "GenAI: Content Risk Standards" used to allow chatbots to engage in romantic or sensual conversations with minors, including explicit roleplay examples. After Reuters inquired about the guidelines, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the document's authenticity and stated that the company is revising the standards and has removed those provisions.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Experts Raise Concerns Over Vulnerable Users

This tragic incident is not isolated. AI safety advocates have warned about the risks of vulnerable individuals forming attachments to chatbots.

Earlier this month, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that investigations uncovered cases of young people being harassed or encouraged toward self-harm by AI bots, prompting calls for tighter regulation.

In May earlier this year, a U.S. federal judge ordered Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and AI startup Character.AI to stand trial in a wrongful death case brought by a Florida mother, who alleged the chatbot urged her teenage son to commit suicide.

Previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also highlighted risks of sensitive conversations being exposed, noting that users often treat AI platforms like ChatGPT as confidants without the legal protections afforded to doctors or lawyers.

Meta Faces Scrutiny Amid Broader AI Safety Debate

Meta has previously confronted criticism over user safety and data privacy, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal and studies linking Instagram to mental health issues in teens.

Previously, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to families of children harmed by abuse on social media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, after lawmakers told him he had "blood on his hands."

Price Action: On Thursday, Meta's stock gained 0.26% but dipped 0.12% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that META has sustained a strong upward trend over the short, medium, and long term. More performance insights are available here.

