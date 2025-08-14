Trump's Former NSA John Bolton Rips Tariffs On Russian Oil As 'Unforced Error,' Warns Move Could Push India Into Moscow's Arms

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized President Donald Trump‘s decision to impose tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil. Writing on X Thursday, Bolton warned the move “potentially drives India closer to Russia, contrary to U.S. national interests.”

Bolton Calls Tariff Strategy ‘Unforced Error’

Bolton, who served as Trump’s NSA from 2018 to 2019, called the strategy an “unforced U.S. error,” showing the administration’s “lack of strategic thinking and priorities.”

The criticism comes as West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2% to $64 ahead of Friday’s high-stakes summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Selective Enforcement Raises Strategic Questions

Bolton highlighted the inconsistent application of oil tariffs, noting Trump targeted India while sparing China, which also purchases Russian crude. “This lack of focus by the Trump Admin is an unforced error,” Bolton wrote on X.

India imports over one-third of its oil from Russia, making it the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China. The energy relationship has become central to ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations, with bilateral goods trade reaching approximately $129 billion in 2024.

Putin Meeting Could Reshape Energy Policy

Bolton suggested Putin recognizes he “pushed Trump too far” and may offer concessions beyond Ukraine to win favor. These could include potential U.S. investments or negotiations on a successor to the New Start treaty, expiring in 2026.

Trump acknowledged a 25% chance that Friday’s meeting with Putin could fail outright. “I’ll know within the first two minutes,” Trump said, describing the Alaska summit as setting “the table for the next meeting.”

Market Impact Reflects Geopolitical Uncertainty

Energy markets showed mixed responses to escalating tensions. The United States Oil Fund USO has declined 10% from July highs despite Thursday’s 2% rebound.

Goldman Sachs analysts see limited near-term disruption to Russian oil supply regardless of summit outcomes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed “secondary tariffs on India” could increase if talks fail, with “all options on the table.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly expected to meet Trump in September to discuss trade deals and tariff resolution during the UN General Assembly.

